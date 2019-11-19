Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Deputies need your help identifying two people suspected of several vehicle break-ins
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Deputies need your help identifying two people suspected of several vehicle break-ins

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 19, 2019, 18:28 pm

69
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The individuals pictured are suspects in several vehicle break-ins that occurred in Fayette County on Sunday, November 17, 2019, and also suspects in the vehicle break-ins that occurred Monday, November 18, 2019, in Putnam County.

The male suspect attempted to use a stolen credit card at the Oak Hill Kroger shortly after the Sunday incidents.

The pictured female is believed to be an accomplice and attempted to cash a forged check at the United Bank in Teays Valley.

Both suspects are also believed to be involved in similar crimes in Putnam County West Virginia. Agencies in both counties are cooperating with this investigation.

If anyone has any information that could assist in identifying the pictured suspects in these crimes please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590 or (304)574-4216 during regular business hours.

Previous PostInvestigation underway after Hinton man was beaten to death inside his apartment
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X