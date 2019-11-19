Deputies need your help identifying two people suspected of several vehicle break-ins

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The individuals pictured are suspects in several vehicle break-ins that occurred in Fayette County on Sunday, November 17, 2019, and also suspects in the vehicle break-ins that occurred Monday, November 18, 2019, in Putnam County.

The male suspect attempted to use a stolen credit card at the Oak Hill Kroger shortly after the Sunday incidents.

The pictured female is believed to be an accomplice and attempted to cash a forged check at the United Bank in Teays Valley.

Both suspects are also believed to be involved in similar crimes in Putnam County West Virginia. Agencies in both counties are cooperating with this investigation.

If anyone has any information that could assist in identifying the pictured suspects in these crimes please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590 or (304)574-4216 during regular business hours.