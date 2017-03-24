Deputies looking for man after robbing pharmacy with semi-auto rifle in Nicholas Co.

Advertisement



NICHOLAS COUNTY, (WOAY-TV) — The Nicholas County Sheriffs Department says a man with a semi-automatic rifle robbed the Hometown Pharmacy in Craigsville Thursday.

They say Danny E. Fowler of Tioga was wearing camouflage with his face covered.

Fowler allegedly stole the SKS rifle and 200 rounds of ammo from a family member. Deputies recovered a stolen Polaris 4-wheeler used in the robbery in a secluded wooded area of Craigsville. Fowler is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information contact the Nicholas County Sheriff Department and/or surrounding agencies.

