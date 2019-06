MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Body has been found in McDowell County

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office responded to a body that was found in the Warriormine area of War.

Deputies were assisted by Stat EMS, War Fire Department and the West Virginia State Police.

Due to condition of the body the identity is unknown and will be sent to the state medical examiners office.

This is going to be an ongoing investigation.