Deputies Investigate A Possible Shooting In Meadow Bridge

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County 911 Center received notification of a woman who had possibly suffered two gunshot wounds in Meadow Bridge. Fayette County Deputies along with WVSP Troopers arrived to discover the victim was nowhere to be found. Officers with the aid of local fire personnel searched the area in an attempt to locate her.

A deputy was able to locate her nearby. The victim did have two small-caliber gunshot wounds, neither of which are life-threatening. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

“The victim is not being fully cooperative at this point, making it extremely difficult to identify a suspect or even a location where the shooting took place”, said Sheriff Fridley. “Detectives are working the incident in an attempt to figure out exactly what happened”.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.