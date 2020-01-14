Deputies in Wyoming County need your help locating two men for alleged fraud against an elderly woman

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming Co. Sheriff’s Department is looking for information on two suspects involved with an alleged fraud case.

Two men showed up at an elderly female’s residence on Monday, January 13, 2020, stating that someone sent them to see if she wanted her roof fixed. Upon looking at the roof, they told her it would be $1000 to fix it.

After approximately 20 minutes on the roof and putting what appeared to be some type of sealer on it the two men took the $1000 and left.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects or the suspect vehicle. The vehicle is an older model black colored Chevrolet truck.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the two suspects is urged to contact the Wyoming Co. Sheriff’s Dept. at 304-732-8000 ext. 301.