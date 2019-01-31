Deputies In Tazewell County Are Searching For A Wanted Man

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Deputies are searching for a wanted fugitive.

Deputies are re-featuring a wanted fugitive who was initially posted in September 2018. Additional information has been received by our office and we are in hopes our public may be able to help. The subjects name is Dennis Randall Cook and deputies need your in identifying him. The first photo is believed to be taken sometime in 2018. The second photo is a booking photo believed to be taken around 2016 or 2017.

Mr. Cook is wanted for violating probation following a conviction of eluding law enforcement with endangerment. It is now believed he may have connections in Arizona as well as Tazewell, Va.

If he is in our local area it’s possible he may be driving a car displaying Arizona tags. The vehicle is described as a 2009 Dodge Nitro 4 door SUV. It is unknown if this subject carries a weapon but he should be considered dangerous.

If Mr. Cook is seen please do not attempt to approach him. Contact you’re local law enforcement, call 911 or call us at 276-988-0645.