Deputies In Raleigh County Will Be Increasing Patrols Starting Today For Impaired Drivers

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrols from today through the weekend.

The focus of these patrols will be to identify impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances and/or drugs. Officers will also be looking for revoked and/or suspended drivers and any traffic or highway safety-related violations of law including seatbelt usage and handheld mobile device usage.

“WE WOULD LIKE TO REMIND ALL HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS TO PLEASE CELEBRATE PROM RESPONSIBLY – DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!!!” From the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

This grant is awarded through the WV Governor’s Highway Safety Program, WV Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention and Southern Regional Highway Safety Program.