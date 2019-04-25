Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Deputies In Raleigh County Will Be Increasing Patrols Starting Today For Impaired Drivers
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Deputies In Raleigh County Will Be Increasing Patrols Starting Today For Impaired Drivers

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 25, 2019, 13:22 pm

21
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrols from today through the weekend.

The focus of these patrols will be to identify impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances and/or drugs. Officers will also be looking for revoked and/or suspended drivers and any traffic or highway safety-related violations of law including seatbelt usage and handheld mobile device usage.

“WE WOULD LIKE TO REMIND ALL HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS TO PLEASE CELEBRATE PROM RESPONSIBLY – DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!!!” From the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

This grant is awarded through the WV Governor’s Highway Safety Program, WV Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention and Southern Regional Highway Safety Program.

Previous PostMercer County Schools Announce 2019-2020 School Calendar
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X