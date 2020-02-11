Deputies in Raleigh County discover drugs at a Beckley motel

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after deputies in Raleigh County discover drugs at a motel in Beckley.

Raleigh County Deputies say they received a complaint of drug activity taking place at the Super 8 motel on Harper Road in Beckley. Deputy J.A. Redden and Sgt. Epling began an investigation into the complaint and were able to obtain a search warrant for the motel room. Members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Division executed the search warrant on Monday, February 10, 2020.

As a result of the investigation, Eric Dillion, 34, of Beckley, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver Xanax.

Approximately 19 grams of heroin was seized, 33 Xanax pills and 4,304 dollars in cash was obtained from the sale of illegal narcotics.

Dillon is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.