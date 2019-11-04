Deputies in Raleigh County are looking for a runaway juvenile

STANAFORD, WV (WOAY) – Law Enforcement in Raleigh County is looking for a runaway female named Alexis Wickline.

Alexis left her residence on Hoist Road at approximately 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Alexis is a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes and shoulder-length brown/blonde hair.

Alexis was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink pants.

If you have seen Alexis or know where she is please call 911 or the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300.