BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Deputies in Raleigh County are looking for a runaway juvenile
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Deputies in Raleigh County are looking for a runaway juvenile

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 04, 2019, 12:10 pm

63
0

STANAFORD, WV (WOAY) – Law Enforcement in Raleigh County is looking for a runaway female named Alexis Wickline.

Alexis left her residence on Hoist Road at approximately 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 3, 2019.  Alexis is a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes and shoulder-length brown/blonde hair.

Alexis was last seen wearing a black hoodie and pink pants.

If you have seen Alexis or know where she is please call 911 or the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300.

Previous PostDates announced for 2020 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X