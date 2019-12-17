Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Deputies in Raleigh County are looking for a missing woman
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Deputies in Raleigh County are looking for a missing woman

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 17, 2019, 14:09 pm

2
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott was reported missing to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, December 16, 2019, by members of her family.

Mrs. Haley-Scott is a 32-year-old white female.

She was last seen in the Raleigh County area late last week.

She was driving a Blue 2020 Kia passenger car with Virginia Temporary registration URV3345.

Anyone having information regarding her location is urged to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X