Deputies in Raleigh County are looking for a missing woman

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott was reported missing to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, December 16, 2019, by members of her family.

Mrs. Haley-Scott is a 32-year-old white female.

She was last seen in the Raleigh County area late last week.

She was driving a Blue 2020 Kia passenger car with Virginia Temporary registration URV3345.

Anyone having information regarding her location is urged to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers.