Deputies in Nicholas County investigating a suspicious death after 12-week-old baby dies

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 21, 2019, 16:09 pm

301
0

FENWICK, WV (WOAY) – Deputies in Nicholas County are investigating after a baby died.

According to deputies, Redi Care Ambulance Services were dispatched to a residence on Richwood Road in Fenwick of Nicholas County on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.  When EMS arrived on the scene they located a female baby, 12-weeks-old, not breathing.  The child was transported to the Summersville Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.  The child was sent to the WV State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

The case has been ruled suspicious and is still under investigation.

Stay with WOAY NewsWatch for updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker

