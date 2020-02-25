Deputies in Monroe County searching for the suspect(s) who broke into Moncove State Park and stole items

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Monroe County Deputies are looking for a suspect(s) that broke into Moncove State Park and stole numerous items.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says that someone broke into Moncove State Park, and several things were stolen, including computers, handheld radios, computer equipment, food and drinks, and the parks dump truck.

It is similar to the one pictured and is Champaign grey colored.

This happened last weekend of Feb 23rd, 2020.

If the public has any information, contact the Monroe Sheriff Department at 304-772-3018. Deputy Rodriguez is investigating.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in that area this past weekend, please call the Sheriff’s Department.