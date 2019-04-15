CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch
Deputies In Mercer County Needs Your Help Identifying Woman
By Tyler BarkerApr 15, 2019, 15:31 pm
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help in identifying the individual pictured for credit card use.
She is a suspect in an ongoing investigation involving the unlawful use of a credit card.
If you have any information, please contact Detective-Sergeant Steven A. Sommers at 304-487-8305 or ssommers@wvmcs.org.
