Deputies In Mercer County Needs Your Help Identifying Woman

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 15, 2019, 15:31 pm

14
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help in identifying the individual pictured for credit card use.

She is a suspect in an ongoing investigation involving the unlawful use of a credit card.

If you have any information, please contact Detective-Sergeant Steven A. Sommers at 304-487-8305 or ssommers@wvmcs.org.

Tyler Barker

