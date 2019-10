MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating an endangered runaway teenage boy.

Brayden Melby is 16-years-old, is approximately 5″8″, and weighs around 130 pounds.

The last known location is Bluefield High School on October 3, 2019; he did not return home.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Mercer County 911, or Bluefield Police Department.