Deputies In Mercer County Need Your Help Identifying Two People For Credit Card Theft
By Tyler BarkerApr 11, 2019, 16:11 pm
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department needs the public help in identifying the two individuals pictured.
They are suspects in an ongoing investigation involving the unlawful use of numerous credit cards.
If you have any information, please contact Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers at 304-487-8305 or ssommers@wvmcs.org.
