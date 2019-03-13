Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Deputies In Greenbrier County Warning Residents Of Phone Scam

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 12, 2019, 19:58 pm

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department has received information from a citizen about a phone call they received today.

This citizen stated that they received a phone call saying that they had won some money and that they needed to go to closest FedEx with $3000.00 in cash to obtain their winnings.

The citizen was advised to call the following phone number (876) 387-2480 to arrange for a person to meet them at the FedEx location to pick up the $3000.00 dollars from them in exchange for a larger sum of money that they had “won”.

Luckily, this citizen knew it was a scam and did not follow through as requested to do. If you receive a call similar to this one, just hang up the phone and do not fall victim to this scam.

Tyler Barker

