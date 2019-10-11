Deputies in Greenbrier County need your help locating a woman who escaped

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help in locating a woman who escaped home confinement.

Amanda Marie Lucas (Tope)

Last known address: Pocahontas Avenue, Ronceverte, WV

Age: 32

White Female

Hgt: 5’05”

Wgt: 135

Original Charge: Possession with intent to deliver-Methamphetamine

Amanda Marie Lucas is currently wanted for escape from home confinement. This individual decided to remove her home confinement bracelet on Wednesday, October 02, 2019. Ms. Lucas was last seen in the Charleston, West Virginia area but as we all know, she could be anywhere by now. “She might just be out and preparing to enjoy the T.O.O.T. festival in Lewisburg this weekend,” says Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

If you know the whereabouts of Ms. Lucas, and feel inclined to do so, please contact the Greenbrier County home confinement office at (304) 647-1389, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).