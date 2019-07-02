Deputies in Greenbrier County need your help locating a stolen UTV

RENICK, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in locating a stolen American Trail Wagon Brand, 2013 UTV side by side 2×4 with a camo wrap over the original red color.

This UTV has a plastic dump gate that has a broken piece and is also missing a headrest. The engine on this UTV is a 16 or 18 horsepower, Honda Engine with a key start ignition.

This theft occurred between Monday, May 27, 2019, and July 02, 2019, in the Jonahs Landing area of Renick, Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

The UTV pictured is a stock photo but resembles the UTV’s appearance at the time of purchase.

If you have any information on the missing UTV, please contact Cpl. Rick Honaker at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or by contacting the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).