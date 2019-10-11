Deputies in Greenbrier County need your help finding a man regarding burglary investigation

NEOLA, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department needs your help in identifying an individual for questioning about a burglary investigation.

This burglary occurred on Wednesday, October 02, 2019, at a residence located in Neola, Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

The individual shown in this photo broke into this residence and decided to help themselves to some items, including, a shotgun, a DVD player, a satellite receiver and the home security DVR.

What this not so honest individual failed to realize is that the homeowner also had some game cameras located on the property that were able to capture some of his activities. As you can see in the picture, this bearded individual is wearing glasses, possibly a WV hat, blue jeans, work boots and a John 3:16 T-shirt. This individual also stole some food from the residence and was nice enough to feed the dog he brought along on his journey some hot dogs. “We appreciate you feeding the dog, but it would be much nicer if you fed him food that wasn’t stolen, he deserves better!” “We realize that the photo doesn’t give you a great look at this individual, but maybe with some luck, someone will recognize him, we hope you do.” If you are the individual in the photo below, know the individual shown in the photo, or received any of the stolen items, please contact Cpl. Steve Hudnall at the Lewisburg Detachment of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634 or by contacting the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911 (24 hours).