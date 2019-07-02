Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Deputies in Fayette County need your help locating a stolen vehicle from King Coal Chevrolet

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 02, 2019, 15:08 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help, to locate a 2018 Infiniti Q60, that was stolen from the Oak Hill area (King Coal Chevrolet) between June 7, 2019, and June 29, 2019.

The vehicle did not have any registration displayed on it at the time of theft.

If you spot this vehicle or may have information as to its whereabouts, please call 911 immediately or contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

