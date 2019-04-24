Deputies In Fayette County Need Your Help Identifying A Person For Burglary

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in identifying a subject involved in a burglary incident that occurred on April 20th in the Rich Creek area.

Security camera footage caught a glimpse of the suspect’s tattoo as he/she was tearing the camera down. The tattoo appears to be on the suspect’s forearm/wrist area and is similar to an “Insane Clown Posse” hatchet man logo.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy R.M. Fox of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

