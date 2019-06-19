Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Deputies: Human Remains Found In McDowell County

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 18, 2019, 20:23 pm

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Human remains found in McDowell County.

On 06-17-2019 at approx 7 pm, Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bearwallow Hollow near Berwind Lake to a complaint of found skeleton remains.

Deputies secured the scene and began the search this morning. Deputies were assisted by the West Virginia state police, West Virginia department of natural resources, West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office, Cadaver Dogs and the Buchannon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were able to determine that the skeleton remains were human and were sent to the State Medical Examiners office in Charleston for identification.

Anyone with information regarding the remains are encouraged to contact the Sheriffs office 304-436-8523 or 911.

