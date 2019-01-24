Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Deputies Find Three Kids Living In Feces In Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 24, 2019, 10:54 am

RHODELL, WV (WOAY) – Two parents are in jail after three kids were found living in deplorable living conditions.

According to court documents, three kids were living in a home with 14 animals that were running loose inside, resulting in feces on everything including the sleeping quarters for the children.  Deputies say the odor in the house was so bad that it caused burning of the eyes due to the amount of feces and urine.  Feces were observed on the countertops and eating area.  The dogs had chewed the bedding of the children to the point there was exposed wire springs of the bed.  There was also trash and broken items covering the floors that the children walked upon.

CPS removed the children due to the conditions.

Lisa Stacy and Llyod Asbury II are charged with child neglect resulting in injury. Both are in jail under a 75,000 dollar bond.

