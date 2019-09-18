Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Deputies find body in Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 18, 2019, 09:10 am

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A body has been found in a wooded area of Raleigh County.

According to Sheriff Van meter, the body was found Tuesday evening in a wooded area of Whitby.

The investigation is active and no other information can be released at this time.

We will continue to update you on this story when more details are available.

