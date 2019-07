SURVEYOR, WV (WOAY) -Authorities in Raleigh County are investigating after making a shocking discovery of skeletal remains.

Raleigh County deputies tell Newswatch, they found the remains Saturday, July 20th in a wooded area in Surveyor.

At this time it’s unclear who the remains belonged to, but the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s office will identify the remains.

