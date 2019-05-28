Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Deputies Conduct Drug Roundup Across Wyoming County

Tyler BarkerBy May 28, 2019, 16:18 pm

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A drug roundup has landed multiple people in jail across Wyoming County.

Wyoming County Deputies along with the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force arrested eight people so far during a countywide drug roundup.

Those arrested are:

Clayburn Bishop
Aaron Kenneda
Darron Morgan
Howard Blankenship
Judy Hurley
Justin Morgan
Richard Blackburn
Dickie Bailey

A confidential informant conducted a controlled buy on those listed above. The drugs include Suboxone and Oxycodone. Each of the people listed above is charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

