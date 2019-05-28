Deputies Conduct Drug Roundup Across Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A drug roundup has landed multiple people in jail across Wyoming County.

Wyoming County Deputies along with the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force arrested eight people so far during a countywide drug roundup.

Those arrested are:

Clayburn Bishop

Aaron Kenneda

Darron Morgan

Howard Blankenship

Judy Hurley

Justin Morgan

Richard Blackburn

Dickie Bailey

A confidential informant conducted a controlled buy on those listed above. The drugs include Suboxone and Oxycodone. Each of the people listed above is charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.