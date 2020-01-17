Deputies cleared in shootout that killed West Virginia man

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (AP) — Deputies were cleared of any wrongdoing in a shootout in West Virginia that killed a man.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Thursday showing the New Year’s Eve shooting involving Michael Vincent Davis, 49, in Cross Lanes, news outlets reported.

Davis fired at deputies in a residential neighborhood, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said. The deputies returned fire, wounding Davis. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries about a week later, according to news outlets.

The surveillance video shows a person walking with a dog and firing at least one shot.

The Kanawha County Prosecutors Office said the deputies were justified in their actions, news outlets reported.

Officials were waiting on records from the medical facility and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for West Virginia to determine Davis’ mental state and whether he had drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the shooting, Rutherford said.

Davis had faced charges before in West Virginia and Florida, the sheriff said.

