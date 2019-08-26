CrimeWatch NewsLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Deputies Arrest Two Raleigh County Residents on Drug Charges
By Kassie SimmonsAug 25, 2019, 22:17 pm
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Two Raleigh County residents are in jail after a traffic stop in Fayette County.
A deputy stopped a vehicle on route 19 for a traffic infraction this morning when conflicting stories from passengers prompted a vehicle search. A K-9 scan led by the Oak Hill Police Department resulted in authorities allegedly finding a substance believed to be meth and packaging materials.
Tiffany Blankenship, 38, and Shawn Greaterhouse, 41, were arrested for possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are now at Southern Regional Jail waiting for their arraignments.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.