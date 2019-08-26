Deputies Arrest Two Raleigh County Residents on Drug Charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Two Raleigh County residents are in jail after a traffic stop in Fayette County.

A deputy stopped a vehicle on route 19 for a traffic infraction this morning when conflicting stories from passengers prompted a vehicle search. A K-9 scan led by the Oak Hill Police Department resulted in authorities allegedly finding a substance believed to be meth and packaging materials.

Tiffany Blankenship, 38, and Shawn Greaterhouse, 41, were arrested for possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are now at Southern Regional Jail waiting for their arraignments.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.