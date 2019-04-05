Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Department Of Agriculture Will Conduct Black Fly Spray Near Local Rivers

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 05, 2019, 09:59 am

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers on Wednesday, April 10, weather and water levels permitting.

Tyler Barker

