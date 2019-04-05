Department Of Agriculture Will Conduct Black Fly Spray Near Local Rivers

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers on Wednesday, April 10, weather and water levels permitting.
By Tyler Barker Apr 05, 2019
