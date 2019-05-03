Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Department Of Agriculture To Conduct Black Fly Spray Across Several Local Rivers
By Tyler BarkerMay 03, 2019, 11:52 am
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers on Monday, May 6, weather and water levels permitting.
Potentially, the treatments may continue into Tuesday, May 7.
