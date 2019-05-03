Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Department Of Agriculture To Conduct Black Fly Spray Across Several Local Rivers

Tyler Barker By May 03, 2019, 11:52 am

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers on Monday, May 6, weather and water levels permitting.

Potentially, the treatments may continue into Tuesday, May 7.

Tyler Barker

