Democrats meeting to submit names for WVa senator successor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Democrats in a West Virginia Senate district are seeking people interested in filling a vacancy in the state Legislature.

The 7th Senate District Democratic Executive Committee is meeting Thursday in Chapmanville to vote on three names to submit to Gov. Jim Justice to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Richard Ojeda’s resignation.

The retired Army paratrooper resigned last week to run for president.

People from Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties who are interested in serving can submit a resume and cover letter to brittni@wvdemocrats.com by noon Wednesday.