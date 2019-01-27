Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education Democrats in West Virginia critical of GOP education bill
EducationNewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

Democrats in West Virginia critical of GOP education bill

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 27, 2019, 10:01 am

30
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democrats in West Virginia are criticizing a Republican-backed draft bill aimed at revamping the state’s education system.

The Republican-led Senate Education Committee voted 7-5 along party lines Friday to send the draft to the Senate Finance Committee.

In a statement Saturday, West Virginia Democratic Party chairwoman Belinda Biafore said out-of-state lobbyists were allowed input into the bill committee but not teachers or parents.

The bill is aimed at creating charter schools. It would establish savings accounts for families to pay for private school and require teachers to sign off annually on union dues.

Biafore says the legislation is “an attack on our public education system” and “retaliation for the teachers’ strike last year.”

Previous PostMan says emotional support alligator helps his depression
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X