Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren To Visit WV This Week
By Tyler BarkerMay 06, 2019, 12:03 pm
KERMIT, WV (WOAY) – Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren is coming to the Mountain State this week.
According to her campaign, Warren will be attending the Kermit Community Conversation on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Kermit Fire & Rescue Station.
It’s located at 49 Main Street Kermit, WV 25674
Doors open at 10:00 AM. The event begins at 10:30 AM. To RVSP go to https://my.elizabethwarren.com/page/s/join-elizabeth-in-kermit/
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com