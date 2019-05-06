Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren To Visit WV This Week

KERMIT, WV (WOAY) – Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren is coming to the Mountain State this week.

According to her campaign, Warren will be attending the Kermit Community Conversation on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Kermit Fire & Rescue Station.

It’s located at 49 Main Street Kermit, WV 25674

Doors open at 10:00 AM. The event begins at 10:30 AM. To RVSP go to https://my.elizabethwarren.com/page/s/join-elizabeth-in-kermit/