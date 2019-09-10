Democratic Debate Watch Party to be held in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Democratic Committee will be hosting a Democratic Presidential Debate watch party.

On Thursday, September 12, 2019, the Democratic Committee of Mercer County will be hosting a Presidential debate watch party beginning at 7:30 pm and lasting until 10:30 pm. The cost is free and food and beverages will be available for purchase. The event will be held at the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company at 833 Mercer Street.

If you have any information you can contact Deb McCarthy at deb113@mindspring.com or calling 770-403-2424.