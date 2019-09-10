Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Democratic Debate Watch Party to be held in Princeton
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Democratic Debate Watch Party to be held in Princeton

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 10, 2019, 10:41 am

33
0

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Democratic Committee will be hosting a Democratic Presidential Debate watch party.

On Thursday, September 12, 2019, the Democratic Committee of Mercer County will be hosting a Presidential debate watch party beginning at 7:30 pm and lasting until 10:30 pm.  The cost is free and food and beverages will be available for purchase.   The event will be held at the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company at 833 Mercer Street.

If you have any information you can contact Deb McCarthy at deb113@mindspring.com or calling 770-403-2424.

Previous PostW. Virginia woman sentenced to prison after son ingests meth
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X