Democratic Candidate for Governor Ben Salango hosts luncheon

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Democratic candidate and Raleigh County native Ben Salango hosted a luncheon at The Venue in Oak Hill. He discussed his plans and policies with members of the community.

“Education is going to be a key in my campaign, economic development is a key and the Opiod crisis that is plaguing the entire state of West Virginia. Those are the three big things in my campaign. We’re gonna develop the infrastructure, we’re gonna fix the roads, and bridges. We’re gonna make sure that businesses that want to relocate here have the infrastructure to do it,” said Democratic candidate Ben Salango.

Salango says he is running his campaign on actions and not promises. “The work I have done in the past is proof of my commitment.”

He is a lawyer who co-founded the law firm Preston and Salango and a member of the Kanawha County commission.

Voting for primaries will be on May 12 2020.