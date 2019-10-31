BREAKING NEWS
Democrat Tina Russell runs for Mercer County House of Delegates

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Tina Russell is a teacher, part-time social worker, and a veteran. She is running for the House of Delegates in the 27th district. Tina has lived in Mercer County for over two decades and has witnessed the issues in her community.

She says she is running for the people and with the interest of the people. “No one should have to choose between paying their electric bills and buying medicine, but that’s what the people are doing,” Tina says she is committed to putting people over corporations.

She also says she has comprehensive bills that address the growing poverty issue. She says she will invest in the working class, teachers and mental illness.

 

