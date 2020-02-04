Delegate Wilson introduces bill to improve customer service at government agencies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Delegate S. Marshall Wilson, I-Berkeley, today announced the introduction of a bill to create a customer service quality reporting system for public officials and public employees who interact with the general public.

House Bill 4616 would create new code applying these provisions to all public officials and public employees throughout West Virginia at every level of government provided they interact with the public at large.

“My intent is that administrative managers incorporate the insights received from citizens to improve customer service and to hold employees accountable for poor service,” said Delegate Wilson. “Of course, before any employee may be held accountable to a standard, that standard must be established and published by the managers for both the employees and for the citizens. The people whom this government serves have a right to professional, gracious service that facilitates rather than impedes the citizens’ goals.”

Additionally, the bill would establish a customer service quality reporting procedure so that members of the public could submit feedback on the quality of their interactions with public officials or employees and that feedback could be used when making decisions related to disciplinary actions, promotions, demotions, and salary determinations of those individuals.

House Bill 4616 was introduced Jan. 30 and was referred to the House Government Organization Committee.