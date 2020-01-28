Delegate Higginbotham to introduce bill requiring Holocaust education in W.Va. schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – In commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday, Delegate Josh Higginbotham, R-Putnam, announced plans to introduce a bill requiring middle and high schools to include within their curriculum instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides.

The bill would ensure that public school students will learn about the Holocaust in class.

“West Virginians in public schools need to learn what hatred and bigotry will do if we don’t learn our history,” Delegate Higginbotham said. “In a time when fewer and fewer young West Virginians claim to be unaware of the atrocities of the Holocaust, it’s imperative that we make sure our children never forget the victims of this tragic chapter in our history.”

“Schools teach tolerance and acceptance — which is great — but the lessons about the consequences of hatred are avoided,” Delegate Higginbotham said. “This bill will encourage discussions in our classrooms to avoid tragedies like this from happening again.”

The bill will be introduced later this week.