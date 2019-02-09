Delegate compares gay community to Ku Klux Klan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Mercer County delegate who last week called gay people “discriminatory bigots” has told a reporter he thinks “the LGBTQ is a modern day version of the Ku Klux Klan.”

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Del. Eric Porterfield made the new comments after calling to discuss a story on his earlier comments.

The Mercer Republican also told the reporter the gay community is a “terrorist group.”

Porterfield said he is being persecuted for the remarks he made during a Wednesday committee meeting. He was speaking in support of an amendment that would overrule local ordinances that protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.

In a news release the state Democratic Party chairwoman called for Porterfield’s resignation.

But Porterfield told the paper the controversy will boost his chances of re-election.