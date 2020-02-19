BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This afternoon, a dedication tribute was held for George Bragg in downtown Beckley.

“He was a great partner for us, he took a lot of events photographs for different things for a lot of our checkpoints, and he was always a fixture in the background. He never looked for recognition, he never wanted payment for the things that he did,” said Chief of Police Lonnie Christian.

Bragg was well respected by the Beckley Police Department for his photography and commitment to seeking justice for victims of unsolved crimes in West Virginia.

“He had a strong passion for law enforcement, particularly in Southern West Virginia. He’s well known to all the agencies in the area, and not only through his photography, but also through his work through unsolved cold cases homicide,” said George Bragg son Morgan Bragg.

George Bragg died on March 27th from complications following heart surgery.