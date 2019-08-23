Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Deadly Virus Detected In West Virginia White-Tailed Deer

Aug 23, 2019

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a deadly virus has been detected in white-tailed deer in southern West Virginia.

The state Division of Natural Resources says in a news release that the deer were found dead in Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties. It says a lab confirmed the presence of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in carcass samples.

The statement says the DNR is trying to determine the extent of the outbreak statewide.

The virus is carried by biting flies and causes rapid death from internal bleeding. No vaccine is available for infected animals. There are no known health risks to humans. The virus disappears after the flies are killed by the first frost.

Landowners and hunters are urged to report sick or dead deer to their local DNR district office.

