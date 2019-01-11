Deadline To Purchase EZ Pass Deal Is By Midnight Tonight

CHARLESTON, WV – With the midnight deadline of Friday, January 11, 2019 to sign up for the West Virginia Parkways Authority’s E-ZPass Early Enrollment Option of $24 (plus $13 for transponder) for 3 years of unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike, the West Virginia Parkways Authority continues to remind the public that it is important to act now to complete the application.

Signing up on-line at www.wvturnpike.com is the easiest and quickest way to get orders processed. Applications may also be submitted by mail, fax, or in person at the Parkways Authority office. Unfortunately, they are unable to accept applications over the phone.

The Parkways Authority has experienced extreme demand for the new discount plan that has created a delay in mailing the transponders to customers. Additional staff has been added, working day and night, to reduce the backlog of transponders to be mailed. They will be working until midnight tonight (Friday) processing last-minute accounts.

With a rush to beat the midnight deadline, as of 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, 1,754 transponders are waiting to be assigned to an account and mailed.*

For any questions, please email customerservicecenter@wvturnpike.com.

*nearly 43,000 transponders have been mailed since January 2, 2019.