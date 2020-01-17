Deadline reminder for Historic Revitalization Grant applications

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Applications are now available for a new grant program for rural resources in West Virginia through the State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History, the West Virginia Legislature and the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.

The deadline for receipt of applications is postmarked Jan. 31, 2020. The goal of the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program is to assist resources in rural communities across West Virginia. Eligible projects include the restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Privately owned properties are only eligible in instances where there is evidence of public support or public benefit. Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible for funding. An applicant may be a state or local government agency, not-for-­profit organization, private citizen, for-profit firm or organization, education institution or Certified Local Governments. Resources in the following cities will not be considered: Charleston, Huntington, Morgantown, and Wheeling.

A complete program description, including funding priorities and selection criteria, is available from the grants staff of the Historic Preservation Office at (304) 558-0240 or on our web site at http://www.wvculture.org/shpo/GrantManual/HistoricRevive/Historicrevive.html.

It is anticipated that approximately $435,000 will be available for these grant awards. Non-federal matching share is not required to be eligible for this grant but will be considered as a competitive factor.

For more information on the programs of the Historic Preservation Office call (304) 558-0240. The Department of Arts, Culture, and History is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.