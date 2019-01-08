Deadline Approaching For Young Swimmers Looking To Join Local Swim Team

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The YMCA in Beckley are looking for youth age swimmers to join their swim team.

The YMCA Swim Team coaches work to improve swimmers’ skill level, endurance and to promote a healthy lifestyle. Students that are looking to join the don’t have to be living in Raleigh County.

“We have three teams that we are going to divide up here at YMCA and then they all will be with their school-age kids. They all will be on a team and they will have individual coaches practice two nights a week and have four meets on Saturday at 10 am in the morning,” said William Hughes Head Swim Coach

If you see looking to sign up or have information contact YMCA. The deadline for registration is next Monday, January 14, 2019.