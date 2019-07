RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A woman has been charged with child abuse after allegedly bruising an infant.

According to court documents, on June 26, 2019, Chloe Graham caused substantial bruising to a juvenile while being in care of him while employed at a daycare facility. During an interview, Graham admitted to being overwhelmed and squeezing the infant, causing injury.

Chloe Graham has been charged with child abuse. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $75,000 bond.