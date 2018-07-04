Day Two at the Military Tribute

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – More golfers have arrived in Southern West Virginia ahead of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

Among the 2018 field is two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, who as a Greenbrier homeowner says there is extra motivation for him to play well on the Old White TPC. Watson is one of major champions playing this year, a list that includes Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk, and Webb Simpson, among others.

Golfers will have one final pre-tournament look at the course Wednesday with the Pro-Am, with groups teeing off as early as 7:00 AM. The first round begins Thursday, July 5th.