Day One of 2019 Baseball Regionals

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The 2019 high school baseball postseason has reached the regional stage, with three area teams in the position of being two wins away from the state tournament in Charleston.

In Class AA, Oak Hill hosted Shady Spring in the opening game of their Region 3 finals. Two first-inning home runs for the Tigers set the tone in a 10-0, with three batters recording multiple hits. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Tuesday night at Shady Spring.

In Class A, Greater Beckley met Charleston Catholic at this stage for a third straight year. Game 1 in Charleston was scoreless in the opening innings before the Irish took momentum and went on to win 6-1. Game 2 is Tuesday evening at the field by Park Middle School.