Day Of The Dead in WVU Tech

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech is celebrating Day of the Dead. Day of the Dead is a Latin American holiday that celebrates the dead. It is truly a celebration of the ancestors. WVU celebrated the Mexican way by providing Mexican Horchata to their students. They also made ceremonial flowers and decorated the library with sugar skulls.

Assistant Dean of Students for TRIO and Diversity programs Scott Robertson says he noticed Sugar Skulls being sold at local stores for Halloween and realized bringing cultural awareness was important. “It’s important to know the significance of the skulls so this isn’t appropriated.”

Scott says that he hopes to continue to grow this event and engage students to participate while being culturally sensitive. He says events like this allow students to be exposed to other cultures and perhaps become more empathetic.