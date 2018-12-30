David Long Declares for NFL Draft

WOAY – West Virginia linebacker David Long Jr. announced on Sunday he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Long wrote, “Since arriving in Morgantown, it has been the best thing that has happened to me……I would like to thank Coach Holgorsen & Coach Gibson for giving me a chance that not many people get…….I will continue to represent this great state and program wherever I go.”
Long was named to preseason watch lists for both the Bednarik & Bronko Nagurski Awards, and also to the preseason All-Big 12 Team, as voted on by the media. In 2018, he led the Mountaineers with 111 total tackles (76 solo), and was the first West Virginia player to win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Long is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio.