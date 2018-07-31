David Keffer Appears In Court

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – David Keffer’s case will now move on to the grand jury.

Magistrate Danita Young found probable cause on Monday during Keffer’s pre-trial hearing. WOAY was the only station inside the courtroom with the cameras rolling. Keffer’s being charged with five felony counts, three counts of entering without breaking, one count of grand larceny and one count of destruction of property.

He’s accused of stealing and selling copper piping from Collins Middle School in Oak Hill.

Investigators say Keffer sold the pipes to a local scrap purchaser for over 800 dollars in cash.